Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Down 11.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 407,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 198,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

