Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 100,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 196,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

