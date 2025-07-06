Wall Street Zen Downgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $495.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $193,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,541.28. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,829. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $361,160. Company insiders own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,034,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 677,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 318,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.