Wall Street Zen Downgrades MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill City Capital LP grew its stake in MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 2,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MasTec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

