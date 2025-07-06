Wall Street Zen Downgrades OLO (NYSE:OLO) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
OLO Stock Up 13.6%
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Sherri Manning sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $49,781.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 297,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,748.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,380.96. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,630 shares of company stock worth $864,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OLO
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
