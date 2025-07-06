Wall Street Zen Downgrades RB Global (NYSE:RBA) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Get RB Global alerts:

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $105.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. RB Global has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $392,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,872.58. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at $622,687.05. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in RB Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in RB Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RB Global by 1,469.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 341,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.