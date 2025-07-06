Wall Street Zen Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Capri has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 758.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 134.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

