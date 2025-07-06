Wall Street Zen Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $351.43. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.02, for a total transaction of $3,380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 126,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,879,527.10. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 5,439 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 691,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,855,360. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,379,861 shares of company stock worth $434,528,045. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $60,866,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $51,091,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

