Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Ciena Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $199,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 202,370 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,434.10. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 45,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,105.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,199. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ciena by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

