Wall Street Zen Upgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $361.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.79. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $523,541,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

