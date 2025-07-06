Wall Street Zen Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $350.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.25. Waters has a one year low of $279.24 and a one year high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

