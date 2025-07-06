Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of UP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 69.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

