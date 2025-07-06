Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of UP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.59.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.
