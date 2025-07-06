Wall Street Zen Upgrades Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 1.4%

WS stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.87. Worthington Steel has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Steel by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the first quarter worth about $8,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Worthington Steel by 966.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 243,912 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the first quarter worth about $4,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

