Waseco Resources (CVE:WRI) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Waseco Resources Inc. (CVE:WRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 146,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 39,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Waseco Resources Trading Up 66.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Waseco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Waseco Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Battle Mountain Ridge project located in Nevada, the United States; the Tewah Alluvial gold project located in Indonesia; and 5% interest in the diamond exploration project located in the Attawapiskat region of Northern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waseco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waseco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.