WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -1.01.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WAVE Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

