WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

