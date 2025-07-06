YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised YPF Sociedad Anonima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Up 0.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $32.26 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after purchasing an additional 840,842 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 3,099.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 153,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

