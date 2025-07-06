Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 465.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

