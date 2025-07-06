Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Zoom Communications stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,003.83. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,885,843 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

