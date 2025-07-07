Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.62% of Addus HomeCare worth $47,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. This represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $111.86 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

