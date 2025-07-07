Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stake Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,393,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $138.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $139.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.