Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Unified Investment Management

Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 43,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

