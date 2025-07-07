Amalgamated Bank Sells 390 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 102.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:BCO opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.43. Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

