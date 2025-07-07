Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $177.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

