Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Balchem were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Balchem alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 534.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Up 1.1%

BCPC opened at $164.92 on Monday. Balchem Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.