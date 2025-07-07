Best Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – July 5th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, TechnipFMC, Applied Industrial Technologies, EPAM Systems, and Ouster are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and related automation technologies. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and defense where robotics and AI-driven solutions are increasingly used to boost efficiency and precision. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,139,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,744. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.89. 257,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. 2,377,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.48. 307,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.71. 273,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,826. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.43.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of NYSE:OUST traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 1,820,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,610. Ouster has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

