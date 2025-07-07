Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

