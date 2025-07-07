Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brady by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,885 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Brady by 6,379.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 535,974 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $30,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Brady by 7,044.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $7,713,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:BRC opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on BRC

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.