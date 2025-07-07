Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after buying an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,101,000 after buying an additional 176,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

