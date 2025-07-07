Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,930 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7%

SFM opened at $162.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $154.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

