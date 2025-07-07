Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 566,083 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 229,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 368,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.01%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.