Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of -131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.