Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6,938.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT opened at $15.53 on Monday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Small-Cap Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

In other news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $325,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,592.48. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

