Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,575,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

