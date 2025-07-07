Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,512 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Mama’s Creations worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $342.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

