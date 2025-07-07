Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of India Fund worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get India Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in India Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in India Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in India Fund by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Fund Stock Performance

IFN opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

India Fund Dividend Announcement

India Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.