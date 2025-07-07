Calamos Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 422.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $564,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 28,138.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UFPT stock opened at $256.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.26 and a twelve month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

