Calamos Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $28,489.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 189,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,668.95. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $7.03 on Monday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.



