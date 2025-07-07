Calamos Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 105,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6%

EMO stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

