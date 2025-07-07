Calamos Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 280.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after buying an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,976,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,533,000 after purchasing an additional 491,320 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363,814 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,389,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CAVA Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,246,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 480,900 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Up 5.1%

NYSE CAVA opened at $86.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,495.08. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

