Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Get Paymentus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,362,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,509,000 after purchasing an additional 888,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $24,568,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 412,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Trading Up 2.1%

Paymentus stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAY

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.