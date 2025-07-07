Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.