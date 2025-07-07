Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of argenex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of argenex by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.06.

argenex Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $543.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.37. argenex SE has a one year low of $432.96 and a one year high of $678.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.28.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

