Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PHR opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 7,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $172,507.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 776,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,523,150.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 108,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,602.35. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,345. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

