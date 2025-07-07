Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,199 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sezzle by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $181.07 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 9.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27.

Sezzle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,309,040. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $989,978.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 243,303 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,651.69. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,608 shares of company stock worth $41,660,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEZL. Wall Street Zen lowered Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sezzle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

