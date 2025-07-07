Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Artivion worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AORT opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.62. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $32.33.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.81 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $253,692.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 178,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,790. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,954 shares of company stock worth $2,108,525. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

