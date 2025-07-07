Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BBN opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.