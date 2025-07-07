Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carvana by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $16,751,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,329,861 shares of company stock worth $426,983,045. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $348.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $351.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

