Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 38,702 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,702 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $45,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $43,134,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $28,543,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $24,737,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $585.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

AIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

