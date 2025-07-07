Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,169 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,707,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,430,527. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,436 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,366. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

